Could SIGA Technologies Become the Next Moderna?

At the start of 2020, Moderna had a market capitalization of around $6.5 billion. Today, it's worth close to 10 times that amount. It has been a 10-bagger investment within just a few years, thanks to its COVID-19 vaccine.One company that investors may be hoping to follow in its footsteps is SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ: SIGA). With a monkeypox treatment that could be vital in addressing the latest health emergency, SIGA's business could benefit from an influx of orders.Earlier this month, the U.S. government declared the outbreak of monkeypox as a public health emergency. The first case in the U.S. emerged in May, and today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that there are around 12,000 cases. Globally, case numbers top more than 36,000.