Could Silicon Laboratories Go Parabolic in 2022?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) finished 2021 up 62%, which more than doubled the gains from the broader market measured by the S&P 500 index. Most of the stock's return came after the release of the third-quarter earnings report in late October.On top of strong earnings results, Silicon Labs completed some shareholder-friendly moves last year to unlock more value for shareholders, including a share repurchase and the sale of its automotive business to Skyworks Solutions, which makes Silicon Labs a pure-play in the Internet of Things (IoT) market. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading