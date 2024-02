Could Snap Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) stock price plunged 33% during after-hours trading on Feb. 6 in response to the social media company's fourth-quarter report. Its revenue rose 5% year over year to $1.36 billion but missed analysts' expectations by $20 million.Snap's adjusted net income fell 40% year over year to $128 million, or $0.08 per share, but still cleared the consensus forecast by $0.02 per share. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) dropped 32% to $159 million.Those messy headline numbers suggested that Snapchat was struggling to keep pace with Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) Instagram and ByteDance's TikTok. They were also dismal compared to Meta's superior growth rates.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel