Could SNDL Become the Next Tilray Brands?

When it comes to the (small) world of Canadian cannabis companies that love to dabble in a few different lines of business and in a few different geographies, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) are obvious competitors, but few would say they are equal today, as Tilray is much larger.Still, Tilray's persistent unprofitability and declining revenue over the last 12 months make it difficult to have confidence in its position in the long term, and SNDL's momentum in its home market is starting to give exactly the opposite impression.Is an ascendant SNDL on track in the near future to steal Tilray's crown and become a leading purveyor of regulated goods like cannabis and alcohol? It's a lot more likely than it seems, and here's why.