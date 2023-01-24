Could Social Security Be Taken Away From the Rich?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Social Security has a revenue problem on its hands. In the coming years, it expects to owe more in benefits than it collects in revenue as baby boomers exit the workforce en masse.And if you're thinking, "Well, that's OK, younger workers will come in to replace them," well, not so fast. There's a reason that post-World War II was called the baby boom. The U.S. population saw a massive uptick in growth, but birth rates have declined since then. So even as younger workers do enter the labor force, they can't come in at a fast-enough rate to replace retiring boomers.What does this mean for Social Security? Well, the program may have to cut benefits -- and pretty soon -- if lawmakers don't manage to find a way to pump more revenue into it, or find ways for it to substantially cut costs.Continue reading