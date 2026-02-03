Acquire Aktie
Could SoFi Acquire Another Fintech Company in 2026? Here's What its CEO Just Said.
SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) has been growing impressively in recent years, and the results the company reported for the fourth quarter of 2025 showed no signs of slowing.However, the company made one big move during the fourth quarter that left investors scratching their heads. Despite having strong capital levels and no apparent need to raise additional money, SoFi decided to raise $1.5 billion by selling additional shares, thereby diluting existing shareholders.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
