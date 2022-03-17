Could Solana be a Multibagger?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year, investors bet on Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) as one of the top cryptocurrency players of the future. As a result, it soared 16,000% from the start of the year to its November peak of $250. It's since dropped more than 60% from that point.What happened? Rising inflation drove investors away from investments considered risky -- such as cryptocurrency. The conflict in Ukraine added to concerns. In this context, you might wonder if Solana's gains are over -- or if this young crypto player once again may be a multibagger.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading