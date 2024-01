Could SoundHound AI Become The Next Alphabet?

When we think of technological revolutions, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) invariably springs to mind. The tech conglomerate formerly known as Google influences the entire digital landscape, starting from a distinct background of online search and advertising.In this dominant shadow, a new player called SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is stepping into the light. Known for its expertise in voice-enabled artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, SoundHound AI is following in Alphabet's footsteps in many ways -- while blazing a unique trail of its own.Currently valued at a small-cap level of around $460 million, SoundHound AI may not look like a contender for Alphabet's massive throne. Yet, the smaller company has a lot in common with the storied Google parent and may one day evolve into a similar cross-industry conglomerate.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel