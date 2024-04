Could SoundHound AI Stock Be a 100-Bagger in 20 Years?

One stock that's been generating a lot of interest this year is SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN). After it was revealed that chipmaker Nvidia has a stake in it, investors have grown bullish about the company. And given its relatively small $1.3 billion market cap, investors are likely hoping the stock can generate some significant returns. But could SoundHound AI be the next great AI stock to own, and perhaps even grow its valuation by 100 times over the next few decades?SoundHound AI is an exciting growth stock because there are many ways for its business to grow. Its cutting-edge voice AI and speech recognition technology could find applications in electric vehicles, drive-thrus at restaurants, and smart devices in general. Allowing customers to have conversations with an AI app through SoundHound 's platform could help companies cut down on overhead and wage expenses while potentially improving accuracy, such as during an order-taking process.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel