Could SoundHound AI Stock Be a Better Buy Than Nvidia in 2024?

When tech giant Nvidia disclosed its investments in a recent filing, it sent shares of tech stocks Arm Holdings and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) soaring. Year to date, both of these stocks are up over 80%, which is even better than Nvidia 's gains thus far. Not all of Nvidia 's investments achieved such sudden spikes in value. But with both SoundHound and Arm being key players in artificial intelligence (AI), investors may view Nvidia 's investments in the two businesses as votes of confidence in their potential roles in the AI revolution.While Arm was already fairly well known in the tech world, SoundHound was more of an unknown. And with a market cap of less than $2 billion, it might have more potential to rise higher in value. Could the stock be a better buy than Nvidia right now?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel