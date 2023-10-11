|
11.10.2023 12:35:00
Could SoundHound AI Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?
The rising popularity of artificial intelligence (AI) has attracted increased investor interest in SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN). As the name implies, it applies AI technology to voice-recognition applications, and numerous industries have taken an interest in its offerings.Additionally, SoundHound trades at a market cap of less than $500 million. That situation may have investors sensing the potential for outsized gains, as stocks like Amazon and Netflix once traded at similar market caps. But could SoundHound grow to such levels and make investors that buy now millionaires? Let's take a closer look.To understand the company's potential, one must understand the value it brings. Unlocking the value of voice recognition technology was probably on the mind of computer scientist Keyvan Mohajer when he founded SoundHound in 2005. The company launched the Midomi app the following year, which could identify music or songs from human voice, and so turning seemingly random tunes meaningful.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 360,00
|0,90%
|SoundHound AI Inc Registered Shs -A-
|1,79
|0,00%