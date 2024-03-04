|
04.03.2024 12:35:00
Could SoundHound AI Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?
SoundHound AI's (NASDAQ: SOUN) stock plunged 19% on March 1, after the speech and audio recognition software developer posted its fourth-quarter earnings report. Its revenue rose 80% year over year to $17.1 million but missed analysts' expectations by $0.6 million. It narrowed its net loss from $30.9 million to $18.0 million, or $0.07 per share, but it still missed the consensus forecast by a penny.SoundHound narrowed its loss according to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from $18.8 million to $3.7 million, but it also missed its goal of turning profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis by the fourth quarter.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!