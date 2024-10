Could SoundHound AI Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

The race is on for companies to entrench themselves as leaders in artificial intelligence (AI), arguably the most significant technological leap since the internet's early years in the 1990s. This goes far beyond the screen you're reading this on. SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is changing how we speak to technology and how it talks back.This company, not even worth $2 billion today, wants to dominate a market it estimates is worth $140 billion.Success could mean life-changing returns for early investors. They are rare, but unicorn investments like Amazon, decades ago, have gone on to turn modest sums into fortunes.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool