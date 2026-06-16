Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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16.06.2026 04:00:00
Could SpaceX Be More Valuable Than Amazon and Microsoft? Here's What Price Its Stock Would Need to Hit for That to Happen
At over $2.5 trillion in market cap, SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) is already one of the most valuable companies in the world right now. It's more highly valued than blue chip companies such as Coca-Cola, JPMorgan, and McDonald's, which, unlike SpaceX, are highly profitable businesses.Given the excitement around the stock and its already high valuation, it may be entirely possible that in the very near future it eclipses tech giants Amazon and Microsoft as well. Here's how high it might need to rise to get to that level.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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