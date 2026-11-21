NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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21.11.2026 10:00:02
Could SpaceX Be the Ultimate Winner of the Nvidia-Jensen Huang Split?
Few companies that have undergone more radical changes recently than Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), whose co-founder and chief executive officer, Jensen Huang, abruptly resigned earlier this month. Although there are calls from investors and employees to bring him back, the board of directors has stated that it has no interest in doing that.
Nobody knows for certain what Nvidia's future holds, and it may hinge on who fills the CEO role. However, there is another company that could benefit from this: Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX). SpaceX is a client of Nvidia's, so how can it benefit?
Well, SpaceX's CEO, Elon Musk, has already made it publicly known that he would love to have Huang run his Terafab division, the company’s huge factory designed to build compute hardware. That would certainly bring on an excellent technology leader who knows the industry inside and out, but there are no official reports that this is being considered at this time.
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Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
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04:58
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|Trump will immer noch Huang als Nvidia-Chef zurück (dpa-AFX)
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|Nvidia: US-Börsenaufsicht ermittelt gegen Chip-Riesen (Spiegel Online)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|115,30
|-13,37%
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