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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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03.07.2026 01:30:00
Could SpaceX Become the First $10 Trillion Company? Here's What Would Need to Happen.
The historic initial public offering (IPO) of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), more commonly known as SpaceX, represented a watershed moment in capital markets. The IPO price of $135 per share valued the company at approximately $1.75 trillion.However, SpaceX stock opened on Nasdaq near $150 -- achieving a $2 trillion market cap on its first day of trading. At its debut, SpaceX was instantly among the world's most valuable public companies.SpaceX's swift entry into the trillion-dollar club underscores enthusiasm for its blend of launch capabilities, expanding satellite network, and bold forays into artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. While the IPO was monumental, a bigger question now centers on whether this momentum can scale the company to an unprecedented market capitalization over the coming decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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