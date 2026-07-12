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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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12.07.2026 15:05:00
Could SpaceX Become the Next $3 Trillion Company?
Just three companies in the world have market capitalizations above $3 trillion, and another three are within shouting distance of that milestone. Microsoft has a market value of roughly $2.8 trillion, while Amazon and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing sit at $2.6 trillion and $2.3 trillion, respectively.Just behind them sits Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), which is currently worth about $2 trillion. However, following the company's historic initial public offering last month, SpaceX (as the company is also known) briefly touched a market value of nearly $3 trillion before the stock entered a sharp correction.For investors, SpaceX offers a compelling case study in both volatility and valuation potential. For it to get back to $3 trillion would require not only significant revenue acceleration, but also a compelling growth narrative that supports the premise that it could outpace its more established technology peers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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