Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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01.06.2026 11:00:00
Could SpaceX IPO Be Bad News for Tesla Investors?
For years, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave investors the closest thing Wall Street had to a direct bet on Elon Musk's futuristic vision. If investors wanted exposure to artificial intelligence (AI), self-driving cars, humanoid robots, and bold technological ambition, they bought Tesla stock. But the planned SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) could completely change that dynamic.At first glance, a SpaceX IPO sounds like good news for Musk's investors. SpaceX has become one of the world's most valuable private companies, thanks to its rocket launches, Starlink satellite business, and growing role in global communications infrastructure.However, a public listing could raise an unexpected question for Tesla investors: Would a SpaceX IPO divert attention -- and money -- from Tesla stock? The answer is more nuanced than it might seem.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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