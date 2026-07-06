Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
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06.07.2026 09:52:00
Could SpaceX Surge When It Joins the Nasdaq-100? Maybe, but History Says the Bounce Won't Last.
Have you considered buying shares of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX)? Even if you haven't, you could soon own a stake in the high-profile company. On Tuesday, July 7, 2026, millions of Americans will become SpaceX investors -- whether they wanted to or not.SpaceX will be included in the Nasdaq-100 index only 15 trading days after its initial public offering on June 12 -- the largest IPO in stock market history. Could the space stock surge when it joins the technology-heavy index? Maybe. Even if it does, history suggests the bounce won't last long. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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