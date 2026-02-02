Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
02.02.2026 19:15:00
Could SSR Mining Reach $50 in 2026? The Answer May Blow Your Mind.
Recently surging to over $5,000 per ounce, spot gold prices have been on a tear. However, shares in gold mining stocks like SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) have experienced even greater price appreciation. This is largely due to the operating leverage dynamic with gold stocks. With their costs largely fixed, incremental increases in the underlying commodity price can often represent pure profit.As a result, these types of stocks can experience outsize increases in profitability, even on a moderate rise in gold prices. Over the past year, SSR Mining shares have surged by over 190%, while the price of gold has risen by 72%.Even as gold prices are starting to pull back slightly, don't rule out the prospect of a further rally in precious metal prices. In turn, this could lead to another period of outsize gains for this stock -- perhaps even a move to $50 per share, or more than double the current price.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
