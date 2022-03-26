|
26.03.2022 12:45:00
Could Starbucks Employee Unions Become a Massive Movement?
As of March 25, employees at eight Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) locations in the U.S. have voted to unionize, and elections have been requested at dozens of other locations around the country. In this episode of "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 18, Fool.com contributor Jason Hall discusses the growing labor movement at the coffee chain.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
