Could Starbucks Employee Unions Become a Massive Movement?

As of March 25, employees at eight Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) locations in the U.S. have voted to unionize, and elections have been requested at dozens of other locations around the country. In this episode of "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 18, Fool.com contributor Jason Hall discusses the growing labor movement at the coffee chain.Continue reading