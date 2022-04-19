Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Could Starlink Go Public Via SPAC? Rumors Of Palihapitiya Deal Increase
Retail investors love a good story for stocks, as well as love the opportunity to get into some potential growth stories on the ground floor. SPACs were one of the hottest stories in 2020 and 2021 but have fallen out of favor with many companies trading well below the $10 price after mergers have been completed.Could a SPAC deal involving two of the biggest names bring life back to SPACs and how many coincidences do there have to be before it's considered research?What Happened: During the height of SPACs, something often done by retail traders was connecting the dots between potential acquisition targets. This included seeing connections between board members, investments by the sponsors previously and even tracking where private jets were headed. The effect is now spilling over to two SPACs from a popular name in the space.Chamath Palihapitiya was considered one of the biggest players in the SPAC industry for years but has gone relatively quiet and has also seen the value fall for the companies he took public. Could a deal with one of the biggest private companies revive him as a top name in SPAC land?The Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV (NYSE: IPOD) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (NYSE: IPOF) are two of the most well-known SPACs and were part of a string of six SPACs with the IPO name in the ticker launched by Palihapitiya.Recent chatter has been picking up online that the two SPACs could combine and help bring Starlink public. Starlink is the satellite unit owned by SpaceX, a company run by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, which was valued at $100 billion last year.Disclosure: The author is long shares IPOD, IPOF and SPCE.Related Link: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Chamath Palihapitiya Connecting the Dots: Given ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
