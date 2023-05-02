|
02.05.2023 16:09:34
Could Take-Two Interactive Stock Deliver Magnificent Returns in the Next Bull Market?
The headwinds impacting the broader market have not spared leading video game maker Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO). Weak sales trends across the video game industry have sent the stock price down 30% since 2021. Take-Two's top franchises, including Grand Theft Auto V and NBA 2K23, are performing well, but it seems smaller games on the PC and consoles are below par.The gaming industry's weak sales currently have Wall Street's full attention, but the market is missing a huge opportunity for Take-Two in mobile gaming. On that front, the acquisition of Zynga could become Take-Two's biggest growth catalyst in the next bull market, and this opportunity is not reflected in Take-Two's stock price right now.Continue reading
