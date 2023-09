Could Target's New Last-Mile Delivery System Provide Next-Level Success?

Target (NYSE: TGT), the retail giant known for its impressive brick-and-mortar presence and expanding e-commerce footprint, continues making waves in the retail industry. The latest buzz revolves around its Last Mile Delivery (TLMD) extension.A focus on tackling last-mile delivery, the final stage of getting customers their goods, marks Target's commitment to delivering a comprehensive and effective shopping experience to its customers. It has the potential to reshape the retail landscape as it grows.Target's TLMD extension broadens the reach of its sortation centers, ensuring more customers can enjoy the convenience of next-day delivery. Here's how it works: Packages that have been pre-sorted at local sortation centers get transferred to the TLMD extension, where workers prepare them for pickup and subsequent next-day delivery using drivers on the Shipt platform. This approach allows Target to serve customers residing outside the immediate delivery radius of its traditional sortation centers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel