|
31.07.2022 12:00:00
Could Teladoc Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?
Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) may not exactly seem like a millionaire-maker these days. The company has disappointed investors with billion-dollar goodwill impairment charges and a slowdown in revenue growth. And these elements have pushed the possibility of profit farther off. As a result, the stock has lost more than 60% this year.But that doesn't mean the story is over for Teladoc. During its earnings report on July 27, the company also offered a few signs that growth may be just ahead. Does this mean that, if you invest today, this beaten-down stock could help you become a millionaire? Let's find out.In the first quarter, Teladoc recorded a $6.6 billion noncash goodwill impairment charge. This indicates that the company overpaid when it bought Livongo in 2020.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!