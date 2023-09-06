|
06.09.2023 11:51:00
Could Tesla Be in Trouble With This Potentially Game-Changing Electric-Vehicle Development?
Which company first comes to mind when you think of electric-vehicle (EV) innovation? I suspect many, if not most, people would have the same answer: Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).Elon Musk's company didn't invent the electric car, of course. However, Tesla was a pioneer in showing how EVs could be practical, fast, and stylish.Today, Tesla dominates the U.S. EV market. In the first half of 2023, the company sold close to 300,000 more electric cars than its nearest rival. But could Tesla be in trouble with a potentially game-changing EV development from another automaker?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
