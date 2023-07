Could Tesla Beat Google, Amazon, and Nvidia in Joining the $2 Trillion Club?

Only two stocks that trade on U.S. exchanges currently boast market caps of more than $2 trillion. Apple is in a league of its own with a market cap of over $3 trillion. Microsoft's market cap stands near $2.5 trillion.Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rank as the closest contenders to join the $2 trillion club. But could Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) beat them to the punch?Tesla stock has more than doubled so far in 2023. The electric vehicle (EV) maker's market cap now tops $825 billion. At the rate Telsa has been going, it could hit the $2 trillion mark sometime next year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel