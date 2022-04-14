Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
14.04.2022 11:21:00
Could Tesla Join the Dow After Its Stock Split?
For nearly 126 years, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been a closely followed index that investors have used to evaluate the health of the stock market. Initially comprised of just 12 stocks during its May 1896 debut, the Dow Jones is now home to 30 highly profitable and mature multinational companies.Since 1896, there have been more than 50 changes to the components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Sometimes mergers and acquisitions have necessitated a reshuffling, whereas other instances involved removing companies that were no longer pillars within their industry or representative of the overall U.S. economy.In the not-so-distant future, another Dow Jones reshuffle may be coming.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Teslamehr Analysen
|04.04.22
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.04.22
|Tesla Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.04.22
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.22
|Tesla Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.03.22
|Tesla Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.04.22
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.04.22
|Tesla Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.04.22
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.22
|Tesla Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.03.22
|Tesla Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.04.22
|Tesla Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.03.22
|Tesla Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.03.22
|Tesla Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.03.22
|Tesla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.22
|Tesla Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.04.22
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.03.22
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.01.22
|Tesla Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.01.22
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.22
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.22
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.03.22
|Tesla Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.03.22
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.01.22
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.01.22
|Tesla Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!