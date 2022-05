Could Tesla Overtake Ford and GM in Sales by 2025?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been compared to legacy automakers for years, many people thought the company would never catch up to them. Just two years ago, in the first quarter of 2020, Tesla produced a mere $5.1 billion in automotive revenue, far behind General Motors ' (NYSE: GM) $32.7 billion and Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) $34.3 billion. In Q1 2022, Tesla began closing the gap and generated $16.9 billion in automotive sales versus GM's $36 billion and Ford's $34.5 billion. Even though Tesla is still about 50% behind Ford and GM's revenue, if it can maintain its rapid automotive sales growth, it may be able to catch up to them. But is this doable by 2025? Or will it take Tesla much longer to catch two of its main U.S. competitors?Image source: Tesla.Continue reading