Could Tesla Stock Soar to $252?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Following one analyst's bearish note last week on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock, another analyst is making the opposite assertion. An analyst from Baird said on Tuesday morning that shares could soar to $252. That translates to 34% upside from where the stock is trading at the time of this writing and is 68% higher than the $150 price target set by Bernstein last week.What exactly has Baird so bullish on Tesla stock? One key factor is the company's market-leading operating margins, which allow Tesla to price its vehicles competitively -- case in point is Tesla's most recent round of price cuts to its vehicles.Here's a closer look at the analyst's optimistic view for the growth stock.Continue reading