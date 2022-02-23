Could the Chip Shortage Be an Opportunity for Real Estate Investors?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Rapid growth of demand for housing and commercial space around major industrial projects in America is as old as, well, the industrial revolution itself.From coal mining and textile company towns to the birth of the steel industry, these developments seem to happen overnight, and their impacts can last for, at this point, more than a century. One example: Birmingham, Alabama, still uses the "Magic City" nickname it earned when the steel industry took up shop there in the late 1800s and the city popped up out of nowhere as if by magic.Then there's Detroit and automaking, as another example. A more recent example of that is the Greenville, South Carolina, area where BMW established an assembly plant that has transformed a region beset by textile's demise into an economic powerhouse in the span of a decade or two.