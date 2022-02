Could the Dow Finally Beat the Nasdaq in 2022?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) produced a 245% total return in the 10 years between Jan. 1, 2012, and Dec. 31, 2021. That's a return any investor would likely be happy about until you realize the S&P 500 produced a 302% total return during that time frame, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 476%. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite beat the Dow nine out of the last 10 years. It's a rivalry rooted in growth versus value and income; of megatech companies versus the broader economy. Here's why the Dow could finally beat the Nasdaq in 2022, and if that happens, what it means for your portfolio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading