|
02.02.2022 14:42:00
Could the Dow Finally Beat the Nasdaq in 2022?
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) produced a 245% total return in the 10 years between Jan. 1, 2012, and Dec. 31, 2021. That's a return any investor would likely be happy about until you realize the S&P 500 produced a 302% total return during that time frame, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 476%. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite beat the Dow nine out of the last 10 years. It's a rivalry rooted in growth versus value and income; of megatech companies versus the broader economy. Here's why the Dow could finally beat the Nasdaq in 2022, and if that happens, what it means for your portfolio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!