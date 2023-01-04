|
04.01.2023 14:20:00
Could the Dow Jones Keep Outperforming the Nasdaq Composite in 2023?
It finally happened. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) outperformed the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) in 2022. It marked just the third time the Dow has outperformed the Nasdaq since 2008, and the first time since the year 2000 that the Dow beat the Nasdaq by at least a 20 percentage point margin. The question now is whether the Dow will come out on top once again in 2023. And if so, what impact would that have on the stock market and your investment portfolio?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!