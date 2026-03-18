Middle East Aktie
ISIN: JO3129311010
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18.03.2026 18:30:00
Could the Middle East War Cause a Major Market Sell-Off This Year?
The U.S. stock market is down less than 3% since the beginning of the war in the Middle East. That's a pretty modest decline, given that the ongoing conflict has resulted in an almost complete drop-off in shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and a resulting oil price spike that has driven the price of Brent crude from about $72 to over $100 a barrel, a 40% increase.But what would have to happen to cause a full correction in the stock market, which is typically defined as a drop of 10% or more?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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