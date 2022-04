Could the Owner of the Yellow Pages Be the Next Multibillion-Dollar SaaS Company?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If I told you that the owner of the Yellow Pages phonebook was going to be the next multi-billion dollar software-as-a-service (SaaS) business, I would forgive you for being skeptical. But after laying out a plan to hit $1 billion in SaaS revenue in 2027 and $4 billion by 2032 at its investor day this week, Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ: THRY) seems serious with its ambitions. The company estimates its SaaS segment revenue will be $207 million for 2022, with total revenue for 2021 being just about $1 billion (including the marketing, Yellow Pages, and other ancillary businesses). So $1 billion in revenue just from its namesake SaaS platform, Thryv, would be an ambitious game-changer for the Dallas-based company with a $900 million market cap.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading