|
25.07.2023 13:00:00
Could the Recent AI Move by Microsoft and Meta Be a Red Flag for Nvidia?
This video focuses on a recent partnership between Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The partnership aims to bring AI workload to local devices, which may concern Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors. Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of July 20, 2023. The video was published on July 24, 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!