19.04.2022 11:55:00
Could the Robinhood Listing Launch Shiba Inu to $0.0001?
It finally happened. After a lengthy wait, Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced last week the addition of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to its popular trading platform. Three other popular cryptocurrencies -- Solana, Compound, and Polygon -- can also now be bought and sold on Robinhood.Unsurprisingly, Shiba Inu soared on the news. Its price rose as much as 34% at one point before giving up some of the gains. Could the Robinhood listing even launch Shiba Inu to $0.001?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
