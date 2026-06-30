Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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30.06.2026 17:30:00
Could the SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI IPOs Trigger a 40% Stock Market Crash? Here's What the Data Says.
Talk of a potential 40% market crash is popping up in financial headlines these days, and it has enough surface logic to be taken seriously.Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SPCX), best known as SpaceX, just completed the largest initial public offering (IPO) in U.S. history, raising $75 billion at a $1.75 trillion valuation. Anthropic has confidentially filed for an IPO targeting $30 billion at a valuation of roughly $965 billion. OpenAI is expected to follow next year. As exciting as all these big-name IPOs might be, they could also trigger a big drawdown, according to financial commentator Mark Hulbert.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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