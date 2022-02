Could the Stock Market Be Nearing Another Correction?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last month, the stock market temporarily touched correction territory before bouncing back. Even so, it was an incredibly tough month for stocks across a range of sectors, and some investors fear a bone fide correction could be yet ahead. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Jan. 19, Fool.com contributors Rachel Warren, Danny Vena, Jose Najarro, and Trevor Jennewine discuss these recent market events and what investors should and shouldn't focus on during choppy market periods. Continue reading