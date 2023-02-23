Could the U.S. Be Canopy Growth's End Goal?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is a company that's in the midst of a transition. What once used to be a top Canadian cannabis company is now a business that looks determined to primarily be operating in the U.S. pot market -- even though it can't technically enter it due to the federal ban on marijuana.It may be a risky move, but here's why I see becoming a multi-state operator (MSO) as Canopy Growth's end goal, regardless of what it takes to get there.The more moves Canopy Growth makes, the more it seems evident that it is planning an exit from Canada. This month, it announced that it would be laying off 800 workers and that it would be shutting down its flagship facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario. Continue reading