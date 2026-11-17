Stock picking is an essential part of smart investing over time. This allows you to get in on various exciting stories and potentially benefit as the companies grow and reach their goals. Along with such a strategy, it's a great idea to add exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to your repertoire. These assets and stocks can be very complementary as you travel along the path to wealth.

With this in mind, could the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:VOO) set you up for life? Here's what history says.

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