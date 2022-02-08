|
08.02.2022 23:09:00
Could the Virtual World Outdo the Physical World?
All this talk of the metaverse these days begs the question: Could the virtual world be an improved version of the real one? In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Jan. 11, Fool.com contributors Rachel Warren, Jose Najarro, and Demitri Kalogeropoulos, along with Fool senior analyst Asit Sharma, weigh in on this much-debated question. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
