Could These 2 Growth Stocks Outperform Amazon in 2023?

Despite being one of the world's largest, most steadily growing businesses, Amazon 's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock fell by around 40% in the last 12 months, leaving investors looking for alternatives to buy for growth. Nonetheless, Wall Street analysts predict that Amazon's share price could rise by around 40.5% on average in the next 12 months. So, at least a few people believe that the company's shares are still worth buying.At the same time, analysts anticipate that lesser-known growth stocks like InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) and Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) will see their shares climb by 63% and 152%, respectively, which would mean they'd blow Amazon out of the water.But are these lofty estimates to be believed, and could those two ultimately beat Amazon this year, or is it unlikely? Let's investigate in more detail to find out.