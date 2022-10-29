Could These 3 Marijuana Stocks Skyrocket in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It feels like change is in the air for the U.S. cannabis industry, which has been beaten down throughout much of the past two years. However, President Biden's recent moves related to marijuana reform have reignited investors' interest in cannabis companies.In particular, Biden's direction to the U.S. Attorney General and the Secretary of Health and Human Services to review federal marijuana scheduling under the Controlled Substances Act generated enthusiasm. If marijuana is indeed rescheduled, the change would have a significant impact on the U.S. cannabis industry.Three companies stand out as good representatives of the different segments of the cannabis industry. Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) ranks as one of the biggest marijuana producers and retailers. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is the leading provider of real estate capital to cannabis operators. Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) is the top supplier of hydroponics and gardening products to the industry.