Could These Be the Multi-State Marijuana Companies SNDL Is Planning to Partner With?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Earlier this year, SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) dropped a big hint that it might end up owning a controlling stake in not one but two multi-state marijuana operators. That would be a huge move for the Canadian-based alcohol and cannabis company. It's a similar playbook to the one that its rivals Canopy Growth and Tilray Brands have been working out of: Expanding in the U.S. has been a cornerstone of their growth strategies.This month, SNDL identified which companies it has invested in, and that could give some hints as to the ones it might be looking to partner with.It was a few years ago, in 2021, that SNDL announced it was partnering with private equity company SAF Group to enter into a joint venture, SunStream Bancorp, that would give the companies a way to pursue investment opportunities in the cannabis industry. Continue reading