06.03.2024 14:22:00
Could These "Magnificent Seven" Real Estate Stocks Be an Incredible Investment Opportunity Right Now?
The Magnificent Seven stocks are fun to watch, but to be fair, they do look rather expensive right now. The median P/E ratio of this exclusive club is 38 times trailing-12-month earnings, and some are valued much higher.With that in mind, remember that all the Magnificent Seven stocks are in the tech sector. But there are some other areas of the market where there are some excellent bargains, even among the largest and strongest companies. And one of these is real estate.There are well over 100 major real estate investment trusts, or REITs, in the market, but when constructing my Magnificent Seven, I'm looking at some of the largest players in the industry that all have excellent track records of growth, with large opportunities still ahead of them.
