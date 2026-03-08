:be Aktie

:be für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.03.2026 15:41:00

Could This $13 Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?

Nuclear energy could represent a $10 trillion market opportunity, according to Bank of America research. It's not hard to imagine why. The U.S. is leading the world in developing one of the most powerful, energy-intensive technologies that history has ever seen -- aka, artificial intelligence (AI). The power grid, however, is largely incapable of handling the electricity needs of these powerful machines and their data centers.What AI data centers need is an energy source that's reliable and independent from the grid. Bank of America rightly names small modular reactors (SMRs) as one of these sources. NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) is currently the frontrunner in developing SMRs.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:30 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktie kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
03:17 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
08.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rasanter Ölpreisanstieg im Blick: Asiens Börsen tiefrot
Die asiatischen Börsen brechen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen