:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
21.02.2026 03:30:00
Could This $14 Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?
NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) is a nuclear technology company whose big ambitions revolve around a small modular reactor (SMR).Based in Portland, Oregon, NuScale is currently the only U.S. nuclear company with SMR design approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). Out of the dozen or so nuclear start-ups, including Oklo and Nano Nuclear Energy, NuScale is the lone ranger with a license to deploy small reactor technology on a commercial scale. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
