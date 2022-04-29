Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
29.04.2022 12:00:00
Could This 1 Detail Could Keep Intuitive Surgical Ahead of Rivals?
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is the leader in robotic surgery -- and by quite a bit. The company holds 79% of the global market, according to BIS Research data. And its closest rival -- Stryker Corp. -- holds about 9%. So Intuitive and its investors don't have to stay up nights worrying about competition.Still, to stay ahead in the long term, it's important to do one thing -- and that's maintain the robotic systems as a favorite of surgeons. After all, as newer products join the marketplace, there's the possibility surgeons and hospitals will want to give them a try.Medtronic and CMR Surgical may win regulatory clearance as soon as this year for their new systems, according to Evaluate Medtech. And Johnson & Johnson could gain approval for a system in 2026.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intuitive Surgical Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Intuitive Surgical Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intuitive Surgical Inc
|231,25
|1,85%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.