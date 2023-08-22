22.08.2023 16:15:00

Could This 1 Problem Put a Dent in Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly Stock?

As you've probably noticed, the big pharma juggernauts Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) are both making headlines with their wonder drugs for obesity and diabetes. But as smart investors know, positioning your portfolio ahead of the headlines they'll be making in the near future can be a profitable strategy -- especially if there's a risk waiting in the wings.For these two players, there's at least one potential obstacle coming up that could put a damper on their ambitions, specifically with their blockbuster drugs that are currently used to treat diabetes and obesity. So let's take a beat to understand what they're trying to do, and why they may fall short.Both Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have multiple drug development programs attempting to find a treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a chronic liver condition more commonly known by its acronym, NASH. As many as 6.5% of people living in the U.S. today have the condition, so it's a major potential market that isn't yet addressed by any medicine. Per a report by Insight Partners, the market for NASH therapies could reach more than $24 billion annually before the end of the decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs) 174,00 -0,57% Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)
Novo Nordisk 174,60 -1,12% Novo Nordisk

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Notenbanker-Treffen im Blick: ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich mit positiver Tendenz im Donnerstagshandel. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen